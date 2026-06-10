Convicted killer linked to contraband discovery inside Georgia prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — A drug investigation that began in another state has led to the discovery of a large amount of contraband inside a Georgia state prison, according to officials.

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The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the investigation began June 1 when detectives, working alongside the Union County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the home of Amanda King. During the search, authorities said they seized a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and arrested two people.

As investigators continued to examine evidence, they discovered King had allegedly been communicating through jail phone calls with Rudy Cameron Lee, 34, who is serving a sentence for voluntary manslaughter in a Georgia state prison.

Detectives said they learned Lee was allegedly using a cellphone while incarcerated and contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office for help. Investigators then coordinated with the Georgia Department of Corrections, which searched Lee’s prison cell.

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According to authorities, the search uncovered the following contraband, including:

Seven cell phones

One mobile hotspot device

948 grams of methamphetamine

2,210 grams of marijuana

3,245 grams of tobacco

One digital scale

Earbuds

Allen keys

Charging cables and accessories

Investigators have not identified the Georgia prison where the contraband was discovered.

Lee is currently serving a sentence for voluntary manslaughter and has an estimated release date of 2038, according to authorities. Officials said it remains unclear what additional charges he could face in connection with the items found in his cell.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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