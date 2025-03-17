Construction workers find man’s body near GA highway

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway after deputies said a man was found dead Friday morning.

Gordon County deputies were contacted about reports of a body being found a short distance near the Gordon County and Bartow County line.

The sheriff’s office said construction workers first discovered the body in an overgrown area and called police.

According to Gordon County officials, the victim, only identified as a man, appeared to have been there for some time.

The victim has not been positively identified. The sheriff’s office said there was no evidence of violence or foul play at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

