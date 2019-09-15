Construction worker hit, killed by driver on Interstate 285

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A road construction worker was hit and killed Sunday morning as crews worked on a major interstate.
The accident happened on Interstate 285 at Cascade Road in South Fulton around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed images from the scene.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News crews were repairing the road when a driver ran off the interstate. The driver hit a work truck before hitting the worker.
An ambulance took the worker to a hospital, where the worker died. Atlanta police are investigating the crash.
