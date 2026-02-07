Construction, crash snarls Atlanta interstates

ATLANTA — Road construction and a crash-related delay are making for a delay-filled travel experience on Atlanta interstates Saturday.

Georgia Department of Transportation 511 website said construction on Interstate 75 southbound exit to 16th/14th/10th Street has blocked a right lane. The construction is expected to continue all weekend.

Road constriction on the Interstate 85 Southbound exit to 10th/14th/17th Street is impacting traffic as well.

A crash on the Downtown Connector northbound closed four left lanes past 10th Street Exit 250 Saturday afternoon. The crash has since been cleared.

Weekend construction is planned on these roadways, weather permitting, 511GA warns:

I-285 East from US 41 to I-75 (mile marker 19-20): Double left lane closure

I-285 southbound over Mount Gilead Road (mile marker 5.2-3.2): Double right lane closure

I-285 South (Paces Ferry Road – South Cobb Drive) and I-285 North (South Cobb Drive – Paces Ferry Road): Double right lane closure

GDOT advises drivers to follow detours as delays are expected. Plan ahead and drive with caution.

