Condace Pressley inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

ATLANTA - News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB veteran Condace Pressley has been inducted into the 2019 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The achievement honors outstanding Georgia broadcasters. Pressley was honored during a luncheon at the University of Georgia.
Pressley is a longtime WSB Radio reporter and anchor and news anchor on Kiss104. 2019 marks her
30th year as producer and host of the long-running Sunday public affairs program "Perspectives" on WSB Radio.
In August, Pressley took over for Jocelyn Dorsey as community affairs director for Cox Media Atlanta, which also includes this newspaper (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) and WSB-TV.
“I love what I am doing now, and I loved what I did before,” Pressley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the honor. “Each day is different, and I continue to learn something new every day.”
“Atlanta is the city too busy to hate,” she continued. “To have a job where the goal is putting that compassion into action is a dream come true.”
Pressley is also a former president of both the National Association of Black Journalists (2001-03) and Atlanta Association of Black Journalists (1991-95) and was the chapter’s Pioneer Black Journalist in 2012.
She was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.
Pressley is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Marietta High School.
The other inductees in 2018 include Zack Fowler (Vidalia Communications), Dodie Cantrell (UGA Grady College) and John Weatherford (Broadcast Consultant).
The Georgia Association of Broadcasters is the trade association that represents the interests of Georgia’s over-the-air radio and television licensees.
