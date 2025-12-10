College Park police chief resigns

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers, the first Black woman to serve as police chief in College Park, has resigned abruptly, leaving many in the community questioning the reasons behind her departure.

Rogers made history when she was appointed as police chief in December 2022, but her sudden resignation on Tuesday night has sparked speculation and concern among residents and officials.

James Walker, an attorney and long-time attendee of city council meetings, expressed his concern over Rogers’ resignation, noting it as part of a troubling pattern within the city government.

“In the cloak of the cloak of darkness. We have a resignation from another city official, this time with the chief of police,” Walker said.

Walker highlighted that the city manager was fired after less than 90 days and received a $100,000 payout, adding that there have been multiple resignations and firings in the city government over the past year and a half.

“People deserve to know. It’s funny because everybody who’s been forced to resign or has quit has been offered some kind of settlement, and you ask yourself if there’s smoke there. There’s a fire somewhere and there’s been an undercurrent of lack of transparency,” Walker said.

A city spokesperson confirmed that the deputy chief will serve as interim chief following Rogers’ resignation, but no further details were provided regarding the circumstances of her departure.

Walker and others suspect a lack of transparency in the city’s handling of resignations and firings, suggesting that settlements have been offered to those who have left their positions.

There is speculation that a lawsuit may be forthcoming, as Rogers reportedly sent an email to the mayor and city council claiming she was forced out, though city officials have not commented on the email.

