College park man sentenced for billing Medicaid agency over $6 million in false claims

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A 45-year-old metro Atlanta man was sentenced to years in prison for committing fraud against the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

According to court documents, Kenneth Terrell Harrison who owned an outpatient behavioral health counseling service named Aurtism, LLC in Mesa, Arizona, was found guilty of fraudulently billing AHCCCS for services that were never provided.

Officials said, the fraudulent activity took place between January 2020 and October 2021, resulting in a total of $6,538,485.09 in false claims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Arizona said Harrison admitted that he did not disclose his ownership of Aurtism to AHCCCS due to concerns that his prior criminal history would lead to the denial of his application to become a medical provider for the agency.

The fraudulent scheme involved obtaining AHCCCS identification numbers for enrollees, many of whom were part of the American Indian Health Plan, and billing for services that were not rendered.

On Monday, the College Park man was sentenced to 52 months in prison. In addition to his prison sentence, Harrison was ordered to pay restitution to AHCCCS in the amount of $6,538,485.09 and will be subject to three years of supervised release following his prison release.

