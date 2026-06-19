College Park celebrates Juneteenth with parade and purpose

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park kicked off its Juneteenth celebration with hundreds of people marching in a parade Friday down Godby Road.

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The joy was palpable along Godby Road in College Park Friday morning: from the dance teams to the car clubs.

Shaun Filus and her family came to celebrate.

“It was very important for us to just celebrate our culture today,” said Filus, who said she works to make sure her son understands the significance of Juneteenth.

“We focus on this a lot in our household, letting them know that we as a people need to celebrate our freedom,” said Filus. “We contributed so much to the community and so much to the building of this nation, so this day is important that we celebrate our freedom and celebrate it in a big way.”

College Park Councilmember Tracie Arnold said College Park’s Juneteenth parade has a special meaning.

“This area has been marginalized for so long, so having representation by way of this parade is very meaningful to the community,” said Arnold.

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Many want to make sure this is a celebration with a purpose by promoting the importance of voting.

“What we are celebrating is that there was a whole group of people who had been liberated and they didn’t know. And the main reason they didn’t know is because they didn’t have a voice. Our voice is still relevant and important today. I don’t care what party you chose; just don’t let your voice be wasted,” said Deana Jo Vivian of the CT Vivian Foundation.

From the youngest to the oldest, Juneteenth in College Park is a vibrant celebration of freedom, the past and the future.

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