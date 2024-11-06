Local

College Football Playoff Rankings: Here is where the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Florida v Georgia JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: Ben Yurosek #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball after catching a pass during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season were released on Tuesday and the Georgia Bulldogs are near the top.

Georgia is ranked No. 3, behind only undefeated Oregon and one-loss Ohio State.

The Bulldogs have a pair of tough games coming up against No. 16 Mississippi on Saturday and then against No. 7 Tennessee on Nov. 16.

This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.

The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

Here is the complete ranking:

  1. Oregon: 9-0
  2. Ohio State: 7-1
  3. Georgia: 7-1
  4. Miami: 9-0
  5. Texas: 7-1
  6. Penn State: 7-1
  7. Tennessee: 7-1
  8. Indiana: 9-0
  9. BYU: 8-0
  10. Notre Dame: 7-1
  11. Alabama: 6-2
  12. Boise State: 7-1
  13. SMU: 8-1
  14. Texas A&M: 7-2
  15. LSU: 6-2
  16. Mississippi: 7-2
  17. Iowa State: 7-1
  18. Pittsburgh: 7-1
  19. Kansas State: 7-2
  20. Colorado: 6-2
  21. Washington State: 7-1
  22. Louisville: 6-3
  23. Clemson: 6-2
  24. Missouri: 6-2
  25. Army: 8-0

