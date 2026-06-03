Cold case: Victim’s daughter, now a police officer, asks for someone to come forward

ATLANTA — A woman who lost her mother when she was 5 years old joined Atlanta Police on Wednesday to ask for the public’s help in solving the murder from nearly 30 years ago.

Bridgett Lockhart was killed July 31, 1999, on Oakcliff Court. She was 29 years old.

Lt. Christopher Butler with APD said they are trying to find a man who was her boyfriend of around six months at the time.

He said the only information they have was his name may have been Janarus or Janaris, they believe he would be in his late 50s now, and he was known in the Bankhead Highway, now Donnelly Hollowell, area as a mechanic.

Lockhart’s daughter, Elandra Loyal, now works as a DeKalb County police officer. She said her search for answers for her mother motivates her to help others find justice.

“As a child, I couldn’t comprehend why she was gone or why our lives had changed forever. But as I grew older, the confusion turned into a need for answers,” Loyal said.

She said she is hopeful someone can help them learn the truth about what happened.

“One piece of information could make all the difference,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or submit a tip online. The tip can result in a reward up to $5,000 to the individual who supplied the information needed to solve the case.

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