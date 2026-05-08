Coke pops the top on America250 celebration with state-themed mini-cans, murals

ATLANTA — As the United States gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary, The Coca‑Cola Company is launching a massive yearlong campaign packed with collectible cans, community projects and patriotic storytelling.

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The Atlanta-based beverage giant, an official America250 signature partner, announced plans to commemorate the milestone throughout 2026 with limited-edition packaging, volunteer initiatives and nationwide cultural events designed to celebrate American communities and inspire optimism for the future.

At the center of the campaign is a new line of America250-themed Coca-Cola packaging, including the company’s first-ever collectible mini-can series featuring all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Each mini-can highlights local culture and symbols unique to its region, from Georgia peaches to California surf culture, turning the collection into what Coca-Cola hopes will become a nationwide keepsake.

The campaign is built around a new creative platform called “Drink in America,” showcasing everyday moments and traditions across the country.

“For nearly 140 years, Coca-Cola has been part of the American experience,” said Stacy Jackson, Vice President of Coca-Cola Trademark, North America. “From our collectible America250 mini-cans to our community outreach initiatives, our goal is to uplift Americans throughout every zip code and create optimism for the future.”

The company says the campaign also aims to honor Coca-Cola’s historic ties to major moments in U.S. history, including supporting troops during World War II and releasing collectible bottles during the nation’s Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

Coca-Cola is also launching a public art project called “Paint the Nation,” which will bring murals to communities across the country in collaboration with local artists. The murals are expected to reflect local pride and culture while creating a lasting visual legacy tied to the America250 celebration.

“Our America250 partnership is an open invitation for communities to participate in this historic moment,” said Shakir Moin, President of Marketing for Coca-Cola North America. “We designed this program to be inclusive and impactful.”

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