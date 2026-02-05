Coca-Cola discontinues Minute Maid’s frozen canned juices after 80 years

ATLANTA — An item that was once a staple in the frozen aisles at your favorite grocery store will soon be gone.

Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday it will no longer make its Minute Maid frozen canned juices. The Atlanta-based company says it wants to focus instead on customers’ preferences for fresh juices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are discontinuing our frozen products and exiting the frozen can category in response to shifting consumer preferences,” according to a Coca-Cola statement.

The Minute Maid Corporation, then known as Vacuum Foods Corporation, shipped its first frozen juice products over 80 years ago in 1946, according to its website.

In 1960, Coca-Cola acquired Minute Maid and introduced the ready-to-drink orange juice 13 years later. The company added fruit punch and lemonade in 1980.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group