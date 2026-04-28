Cobb firefighters rescue horses after rider thrown in accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters responded to an unusual rescue call after a horseback rider was thrown from her horse and injured, according to officials.

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Crews were dispatched to the incident after reports that a rider had been thrown from her horse.

Officials said the rider was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Her identity was not released.

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After helping the injured rider, firefighters also helped in bringing her horses, Ari and Harmony, safely out of the woods.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said the rider is now back home recovering and reunited with her horses.

“This is just one example where we respond to wherever the call leads… which sometimes includes the saddle,” the department said.

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