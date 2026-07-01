Year after 158% tax increase, metro Atlanta city wants to almost 5% more

AUSTELL, Ga. — The City of Austell passed a 158% property tax hike in 2025. Now, it wants to increase the tax rate for property owners again, but not nearly to the same degree.

According to an announcement from the city, the council wants to increase taxes by 4.82% or 8.50 mills, a .38 mill increase.

There will be three public meetings for residents to weigh in on the proposal.

All three will be held at the Threadmill Complex council chambers.

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The meeting dates are:

July 6 at 11 a.m.

July 6 at 5 p.m.

July 13 at 6 p.m.

City officials provided examples of what the increase would look like, in terms of dollars, for both homestead properties and non-homesteads.

“The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $310,479 is approximately $46.63 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $334,704 is approximately $50.88,” the city said in the meeting announcement.

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