Spirit to sell Delta Air Lines its Atlanta gates, pending court approval

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines could be on the verge of growing its footprint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to court filings in the Spirit Airlines bankruptcy case, Delta offered the former competitor $12 million for the gates it operated in Atlanta.

The sale cannot go through until it gets final court approval at a July 8 hearing in New York, where the bankruptcy was filed.

Court documents from the proposal show Spirit Airlines considers the sale of space to Delta as the best business move to fulfill its creditors’ needs.

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“The Debtors have determined, in their reasonable business judgment and in consultation with their advisors, that entering into the Assignment Agreement with Delta would yield the highest or otherwise best offer for the Use and Lease Agreement and will provide a greater recovery for their estates than any known or practicably available alternative,” the filing says.

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As far as the dollar value, the same filing says the lease agreement at Hartsfield-Jackson is limited to only a few airlines operating at the airport already, which are able to take on the additional capacity and can operate out of the terminal at Spirit’s former gates, C4 and C6.

While Delta was not the only company to bid on the space, Spirit asserted it was the best option.

“Delta and the other airline that competed in the process are among the few airlines that fit these criteria. The assignment is therefore commercially and operationally logical,” the filing says. “Moreover, the price of $12,000,000, which is the product of good-faith, arm’s-length negotiations between Spirit and Delta as well as the result of a competitive process between Delta and another airline, is reasonable based on current market conditions.”

The other bidder was not named.

The deadline for objections was set for July 1 at 4 p.m.

A final hearing on the sale will be held on July 8 at 11 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Delta Air Lines and the company managing the Spirit Airlines bankruptcy for comment and is waiting for response.

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