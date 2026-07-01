LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for north Georgia counties

ATLANTA — 2:44 p.m. - A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for more of Gilmer and Pickens counties until 3:15 p.m.

2:30 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin and Union counties until 3:15 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking storms across parts of north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service until 9 p.m.

Nitz says the main danger is the chance of strong wind gusts developing, possibly as fast as 60 mph or more, and large hail, possibly measuring an inch.

The National Weather Service says counties in the watch include:

Central Georgia:

Butts County.

North Central Georgia:

Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union and Walton counties.

Northeast Georgia:

Banks, Jackson, Towns and White counties.

Northwest Georgia:

Bartow, Carrol, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

West Central Georgia:

Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup counties.

The watch also includes the cities of Atlanta, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Cohutta Wilderness, Colwell, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dahlonega, Dallas, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Dial, Douglasville, Ellijay, Epworth, Fort Oglethorpe, Franklin, Gainesville, Griffin, Hemp, Hiawassee, Higdon, Homer, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lawrenceville, Manchester, Marietta, Monroe, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Trenton, West Point, Winder and Woodstock.

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