Woman pulled over by man who claimed to be an FBI agent. He wasn’t. Here’s what happened

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A business owner is accused of impersonating an FBI agent in Cobb County.

Timothy Hayes is charged with two felony charges, including impersonating an officer.

He is being held in the Cobb County Detention Center without bond.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with a woman who said Hayes pulled her over.

Alondra Torrers said she was on her way home from work when an unmarked black SUV pulled her over on Lower Roswell Road at Timberlock Drive, earlier this month.

“This guy pulled out right in front of me, and I had to go around him, and then I noticed he’s tailgating me, and he has his lights on, so I pulled off into a neighborhood, and I see this guy in a full suit walk up to my window,” she said.

“He was driving an unmarked black Tahoe, which is a very common vehicle for law enforcement to use. He apparently had blue flashing lights equipped in his vehicle, which is illegal,” Cobb Police Department Public Information Officer Aaron Wilson said.

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“He was asking why I was in a rush, and then he asked for my ID,” Torres said.

Torres said at that point she asked for Hayes ID, because she was suspicious.

“When I asked for his identification, he pulled out his Georgia license and just flashed it and put it away. After I asked for the other identification, he switches, and he said he’s an FBI agent,” she said.

Torres said Hayes pretended to run her tag after she refused to give him her I-D.

“He makes this phone call, and he’s already reading my tag number. Now he’s like walking back here, he’s acting like he’s on the phone,” she said.

Torres said when she called her husband for help, Hayes changed his tune.

“He quickly rushes back to the window, and he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re good to go,’ and he goes back to the car and speeds away,” she said.

“If they are not wearing anything that identifies them as a law enforcement officers that’s a big red flag. If they are not in a marked vehicle, that’s another red flag. It clearly was not a law enforcement vehicle, it had a limousine license plate on the back, which is another huge red flag,” Wilson said.

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