Woman pretends to work at retirement home, steals seniors’ credit cards, Acworth police say

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth police are searching for a suspect accused of posing as an employee at a senior living facility and then breaking into seniors’ rooms to steal credit and debit cards.

On Dec. 18, 2023, Acworth officers responded to Celebration Village in reference to suspicious activity on a resident’s bank account.

An investigation discovered that an unknown woman entered the business wearing scrubs, similar to other staff members and was seen on video checking doors and entering unlocked rooms, Acworth police said.

The woman was later seen on Walmart surveillance cameras using the victim’s debit and credit cards.

Police described the suspect as a woman with dark hair who frequently wears face coverings to cover her face. She was seen driving a Toyota Corolla with temporary plates.

It is unclear how many people she victimized, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police at 770-974-1232.

