    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    MARIETTA, Ga. - There’s a heavy police presence -- including the medical examiner -- at an apartment complex in Cobb County.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the Caswyck Trails Apartments on Favors Road in Marietta and said he sees a lot of detectives.

    Investigators said a woman was found dead in a car, and they’re working on securing a search warrant for her apartment.

    Crews at the scene confirm this is a homicide investigation but haven’t released any other details.

