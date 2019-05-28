MARIETTA, Ga. - There’s a heavy police presence -- including the medical examiner -- at an apartment complex in Cobb County.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the Caswyck Trails Apartments on Favors Road in Marietta and said he sees a lot of detectives.
Investigators said a woman was found dead in a car, and they’re working on securing a search warrant for her apartment.
Crews at the scene confirm this is a homicide investigation but haven’t released any other details.
We're at the scene working to learn more information.
