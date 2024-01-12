Woman faked working at Cobb retirement home to steal. Police say a real employee stole too.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a woman who they say pretended to work at a Cobb County retirement home to steal from patients. But police say they recently arrested another woman, who was an actual employee, for stealing from the business.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that in the last six months, police have investigated two separate theft investigations at Celebration Village in Acworth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month, Acworth police say a woman dressed up in scrubs and mask and stole credit and debit cards from seniors in the home. Surveillance photos from a nearby Walmart, where she used the cards, were shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week.

Police say residents let her into the building because they thought she was a legitimate employee.

“A potential suspect purposefully disguised herself to appear as an associate in order to enter senior living communities such as ours, and further disguised herself by wearing a mask,” a statement from Celebration Villages read. “The entrance and exit doors to our community remain locked. Based upon video footage it appears the individual in question was inadvertently permitted into our community by residents as they entered or exited.”

TRENDING STORIES:

In August, police say a clinical manager was fired and arrested after being accused of stealing morphine from hospice patients at the facility.

“You really shouldn’t be able to work there if you’re doing that kind of stuff,” Cobb County resident Zach Price commented.

“If that were my grandparent, and I found out one of the nurses were stealing drugs that were supposed to be for him, I’d be very upset about that,” resident Jackson Chambers said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘How you could leave your child in the woods to rot...’ Mother sentenced in 6-year-old son’s death

©2023 Cox Media Group