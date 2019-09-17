Woman accused of orchestrating boyfriend's murder could be getting out of jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The woman accused of orchestrating the murder of her boyfriend could be getting out of jail.
We will see Yaya Gil, the girlfriend accused of murder, and the two men who police say carried out the shooting.
Cobb police say Gil, Christopher Gutierrez and Zackary Franks are all tied to the shooting death of George Vela.
According to an arrest warrant, Gil "conspired with the co-defendants to have the victim killed."
The murder happened in July, outside of the couple's Mableton home after Gil and Vela took their kids to watch "The Lion King" movie.
Channel 2's Chris Jose met with Gil a few days after vela's murder. She told Jose that someone broke into their home and vela confronted the burglars in their car.
"From my peripheral vision, I see the car leaving. And then it's just shot after shot after shot," Gil said.
Gil and the two men are in the Cobb County jail with no bond.
After the lead investigator testifies, a judge will decide whether or not to set a bond amount.
