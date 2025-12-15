Winter weather not freezing rush for $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot in metro Atlanta

MABLETON, Ga. — If today’s weather is too cold for you, you could always buy a tropical island. That is, if you win tonight’s Powerball jackpot.

As of Monday, the prize is $1.1 billion, or $503.4 million if you take the lump sum.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in Mableton, where he spoke to lottery ticket buyers and sellers as the game’s sixth largest jackpot sits ready to be claimed.

In Mableton, Powerball players told Petersen the cold temperatures were motivation for some to go and roll the dice for a chance at the big win.

At Heby’s Food Mart, Powerball players were bundled up, but dreaming of winning and buying their way to a private beach.

Heather Brown told Channel 2 Action News she was hoping to win and taker herself someplace warmer.

She said she wanted to win and go to Aruba.

Another player named a popular tourist spot known for its beauty and relaxing atmosphere.

“On my bucket list is Hawaii,” Ronald Stephens told Petersen. “Never been, always wanted to go.”

Robert Sherer said winning the lottery would be his ticket out.

“It’s bye bye Kennesaw,” Sherer said of his potential win.

Some of the players waiting to see if they had the lucky numbers said tropical wasn’t far enough away, with one even saying he’d try to leave Earth.

“Might go to the moon with that kind of money,” Reginald Boyland said.

For Brown, even amid all the talk of various tropical paradises on Earth, she said she’d stick with Aruba.

“My favorite place,” Brown said, adding that “100%” she’d move there if she won the Powerball jackpot.

You can catch the Powerball drawing LIVE on Channel 2 at 11 p.m. just before WSB Tonight.

