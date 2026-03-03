White nationalist flyers posted near Cobb shopping plaza

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Signs linked to a white nationalist group were discovered taped up near a shopping plaza in East Cobb, an area frequented by families.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group behind the flyers is Patriot Front, a Texas-based white nationalist organization formed in 2017.

Jeff Tischauser, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the group is known for distributing racist propaganda in communities across the country.

“These flyers are telling people that they are not welcome, that they need to get out of this area,” Tischauser told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

He added that the organization often targets neighborhoods it perceives to have large Jewish or Black populations.

One of the signs posted in East Cobb contained antisemitic messaging. It is unclear when the flyers were put up or how long they remained in place, but they have since been removed.

Tischauser said Patriot Front frequently uses this tactic, posting significantly more racist propaganda nationwide than other white nationalist groups that rely on similar methods.

He also referenced a 2022 rally in Boston where members of the group were accused of assaulting a Black man.

“Patriot Front is known for holding these so-called flash rallies where they’ll come into cities unannounced, march around and listen to racist speeches,” he said.

The Cobb County Police Department said it has not received any complaints related to the flyers. However, police encourage residents to contact them if they have safety concerns.

While posting flyers is not inherently illegal, police said they would investigate if criminal activity, such as threats, vandalism, or trespassing, is involved.

