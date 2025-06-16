‘We still don’t know why’: 3 men sentenced to life in prison for father’s murder in Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four years after a husband and father was ambushed and murdered in front of his children, the family has justice.

A jury convicted all three defendants on numerous charges. Claubert Mimy, Jermari Ferron and Diomante Plummer were sentenced Friday to life without parole, plus 47 years and 12 months.

“Four years ago my husband was murdered in that car with our 8-year-old daughter inside, a senseless murder,” said Taryn Clemons, the victim’s wife.

Some days felt like time had stood still as Taryn Clemons waited for the day she would see justice in her husband’s murder.

“We think about him every day,” she said.

Brian Sclafford-Clemons was on Austell Road with his 8-year-old daughter, headed to a gas station, when his car was shot up. Some of the bullets went through the back door, where Clemons daughter was sitting. It’s a miracle she is alive.

Clemons wife told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the defendants didn’t know her husband. There wasn’t an altercation prior to his murder.

“They were sentenced to life without parole, so they’ll never be able to hurt anyone again. That did bring my family closure,” Clemons said.

The reason behind the senseless actions that occurred four years ago, is still unclear.

“We still don’t know why. The detective believes it was mistaken identity. By the grace of God and our faith, we are still trying to push forward even though we are still very much hurting,” Clemons said.

Clemons said her daughter who witnessed her father’s murder sees a counselor to help her finds ways to cope. She said The Fourth of July is especially difficult because the fireworks sound like gunshots.

Significant days the family spent with Sclafford-Clemons, like Father’s Day, are especially challenging.

“It’s very hurtful that we can’t celebrate and honor him and that he won’t walk through our door again, be able to hug his children, help my son navigate through his adolescent life,” Clemons said.

“The girls miss him a lot. They really miss going to father daughters dances with him and just being daddy’s little girls. I think about him every day. There’s always something that reminds me of him. Just knowing his spirit and taking on that just to be a better person for myself and my children,” she said.

Clemons said she wants to write a book to help families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

