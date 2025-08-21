Waldrep strikes out 7 as Braves beat White Sox 1-0

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hurston Waldrep struck out a career best-tying seven in seven innings as the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Marcell Ozuna scored from third base in the fourth inning on an infield error as Atlanta took the rubber game of the three-game series. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Chicago has now lost six of its last seven games and 13 of its last 16.

Waldrep (4-0) in the fifth start of his career allowed just four hits and walked one.

White Sox starter Martin Perez (1-3) pitched a strong 5 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and one run while striking out five.

Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had his 12-game hitting streak come to a close after an 0 for 3 night at the plate.

The Braves picked up their 10th win in their last 12 games while taking their fourth straight series victory. Even so, Atlanta finds itself 16 games back in the NL East standings.

Key moment

Iglesias threw his 12th straight closing inning without allowing a run.

Key stat

Waldrep has 24 strikeouts in just 24 2/3 innings pitched this season.

Up next

Both teams get a day off before opening a new series. LHP Joey Wentz (4-3, 4.72 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Atlanta against the Mets, while RHP Aaron Civale (3-8, 4.88) gets the start for Chicago against the Twins.

