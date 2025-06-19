Volunteers pack 500 meals for summer lunch program benefitting metro Atlanta children

MARIETTA, Ga. — On Wednesday, volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union helped workers at MUST Ministries in Marietta pack 500 meals for MUST’s summer lunch program.
The effort, a $5,000 effort, benefits children across metro Atlanta.
MUST’s “Kids’ Kits” include five breakfasts and five lunches for the week and feature easy-to-prepare foods like ramen noodles, oatmeal packets, breakfast bars, microwavable pizza, and apple juice.
The “Kids’ Kits” are critical to many children during the summer, when free and reduced-cost school lunches are not available.
MUST Ministries aims to feed breakfast and lunch to at least 7,500 children during the summer.
