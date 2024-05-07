Video shows Acworth police officers saving man during seizure

ACWORTH, Ga. — A new video shows two Acworth police officers saving a man’s life at a gas station earlier this month.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was live at the gas station where the man was saved for Channel 2 Action News At 4 p.m.

This was a serious situation and the police jumped into action quickly.

They believe that because the man was so close to getting back into his car when they found him slumped over right next to his car door, by a gas pump.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Body cameras showed these officers didn’t hesitate at all. You can hear the sound of urgency as two Acworth police officers jump into action.

“He appeared to be having a seizure and then he became unconscious and stopped breathing,” Acworth Police Spokesperson Eric Minstretta said.

After performing CPR for several minutes, a sigh of relief as they saved the man.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The police department is very proud of both officers who worked really hard to bring this man back to life,” Minstretta said. “If he had had this medical emergency in his vehicle he could have crashed his vehicle and hurt himself even more or hurt someone else

One of the officers is already getting praise for saving someone’s life less than a month ago at a senior living facility. Now she is getting recognition again.

Acworth police told Newell they train for these kinds of situations all the time, which is why this story has a good ending.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Detectives want to identify man accused of breaking into Paulding County gas station

©2023 Cox Media Group