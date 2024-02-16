Victim in double shooting at McEachern High School parking arrested, charged, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the two victims of a shooting in the parking lot of McEachern High School in Cobb County is now in custody.

Jean Germain, 20, was shot in the leg during the Feb. 1 fight that escalated to gunfire in the high school’s parking lot.

Channel 2 Action News reported last week that police had obtained arrest warrants for Germain.

Police confirm that he was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and loitering on school property.

Two others have been charged in the shooting: 17-year-old Scott Foor Jr. and an unidentified juvenile.

Foor and the juvenile are current students at McEachern High School, but Germain and the other victim are not.

According to the investigation, the victims were involved in a physical altercation with an MHS student when Foor, who was a witness to the fight, produced a pistol and shot both victims.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the fight in the school’s parking lot. The video shows at least one person raise a gun and fire shots.

Both Germain and Foor are being held in the Cobb County Detention Center.

Police say they do not expect any mote charges to be filed in this case.

Teen arrested after shooting at McEachern High School, both shooters ID’d as students Two people, who are not students at McEachern High School, were shot by two people who police say are students.

