USPS announces relocation of Oak Grove Station retail services in Acworth

ACWORTH, Ga. — Citing a 30-day community feedback effort, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be moving retail services from a post office at Oak Grove Station to another spot.

According to USPS, the decision comes after a month of inviting community feedback and then a review of all of the public commentary.

Factors at play in the decision also include the non-renewal of the lease at the facility’s current location on HWY-92 in Acworth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group