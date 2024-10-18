Cobb County

USPS announces relocation of Oak Grove Station retail services in Acworth

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ACWORTH, Ga. — Citing a 30-day community feedback effort, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be moving retail services from a post office at Oak Grove Station to another spot.

According to USPS, the decision comes after a month of inviting community feedback and then a review of all of the public commentary.

Factors at play in the decision also include the non-renewal of the lease at the facility’s current location on HWY-92 in Acworth.

