Truck slams into 3 people, tow truck driver changing tire on side of I-75, seriously injuring them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people changing a tire on the side of I-75 in Cobb County were seriously injured when a truck slammed into a tow truck that was on the scene to help.

Police said the accident happened on May 5 around 11:15 p.m. before Windy Hill Road on I-75 North.

A Mercedes Benz E350 was parked in the traffic safety zone between I-75 North and the exit ramp to Windy Hill Road, police said. A Ford tow truck was parked behind the Mercedes with flashing lights activated. The driver, Martin Ndung’u, 33, was inside the tow truck.

Two people, 42-year-old Walter Williams and 35-year-old Micah Baskin, were standing outside of the Mercedes.

Police said A 2015 GMC Yukon operated by Rodney Griffin, 49, was driving north on I-75 when he entered the traffic safety zone and hit the parked tow truck and the Mercedes. The GMC pushed the tow truck into the Mercedes, which then slammed into Williams and Baskin, throwing them into the median of the highway.

Williams was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Baskin and Griffin were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

