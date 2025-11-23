Train hits car, blocks traffic near Marietta Square

MARIETTA, Ga. — Traffic in the Marietta Square area was snarled for a time Saturday night.

A vehicle was struck by a train while crossing the tracks on Waverly Way, causing the train to remain in place until inspected, Marietta PD reported.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reported that the train and car have since left the scene.

The incident occurred when the back end of the vehicle was hit by the passing train, prompting safety protocols that require an inspection.

Authorities have advised the public not to cross between the railroad cars on foot due to safety concerns, including the risk of moving parts and the possibility of the train starting without warning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group