TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes block on I-285 in Cobb County due to injury crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several lanes in both directions on Interstate 285 near South Atlanta Road in Cobb County are blocked due to a serious crash.
Triple Team Traffic said police are investigating a crash with injuries. A Georgia State Patrol SUV was overturned in the crash.
The trooper in the SUV appeared to be OK as he was out and walking around.
There are heavy delays in the area.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Cobb Co.; Overturned Vehicle Injury Crash: I-285/nb/sb at S. Atlanta Rd.; (exit 16); left lanes are blocked in each direction; heavy delays; use I-75/85; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/bPbHdFQiUb— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 20, 2018
A crash involving an overturned Georgia State Patrol SUV on 285 sb @ S AtLanta Rd. Looks like the Trooper is OK. He is out walking around. Delays on both 285 nb and sb b/t S Atlanta Rd and Paces Ferry Rd. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/6u5Ih4IRIw— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 20, 2018
