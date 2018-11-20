  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes block on I-285 in Cobb County due to injury crash

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several lanes in both directions on Interstate 285 near South Atlanta Road in Cobb County are blocked due to a serious crash. 

    Triple Team Traffic said police are investigating a crash with injuries. A Georgia State Patrol SUV was overturned in the crash.

    The trooper in the SUV appeared to be OK as he was out and walking around.

    There are heavy delays in the area. 

