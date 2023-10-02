Tractor-trailer collides with train in downtown Kennesaw, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train has shut down roads in downtown Kennesaw.
Kennesaw police told Channel 2 Action News that while the trailer was looking to cross the railroad tracks, it became stuck.
While the trailer was stuck, a train collided with it, according to police.
A viewer told Channel 2 Action News that the wreck happened between Cherokee and Main Street, which is right in the heart of downtown Kennesaw.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The wreck was cleared shortly after noon.
No injuries were reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘This was a PR stunt;’ Former NYPD Comm. identified as ‘co-conspirator′ in election indictment
- Man arrested in connection to DeKalb woman who disappeared over the weekend
- Ga. school district’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ killed in car crash, GSP says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group