Tractor-trailer collides with train in downtown Kennesaw, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train has shut down roads in downtown Kennesaw.

Kennesaw police told Channel 2 Action News that while the trailer was looking to cross the railroad tracks, it became stuck.

While the trailer was stuck, a train collided with it, according to police.

A viewer told Channel 2 Action News that the wreck happened between Cherokee and Main Street, which is right in the heart of downtown Kennesaw.

The wreck was cleared shortly after noon.

No injuries were reported.

