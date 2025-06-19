4 suspects arrested after East Cobb home shot up in drive-by shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County authorities have arrested four suspects, including two teenagers, after gunshots rang out in a quiet East Cobb neighborhood early Monday morning.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

“I’ve been here for probably like more than 10 years, and it’s been very nice quiet neighborhood,” said Kristina Arnaoutova, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to the warrant, police say Antonio Perez pulled up to a house on Allgood Road at around 3 a.m. He was in a white 2013 Land Rover.

Investigators say Perez, who was with several other suspects, got out of the SUV, shot up the house, then they took off.

Three people, including a teenager, were inside the home. No one was hurt.

Police arrested four suspects the following day, including two teenagers, who are facing weapons and drug charges. Police haven’t released any information about the motive.

“Very scary, I have a little one. I have two daughters, and I’m just scared,” Arnaoutova said.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell stopped by the house Thursday, but no one was home.

Damage from the shooting is visible outside the house.

Video from a nearby security camera shows police speaking with neighbors in the early stages of their investigation.

A Ring camera didn’t record any evidence, but another video shows the moments police returned to the neighborhood later that morning, to search for clues.

Police say the homeowner doesn’t know the suspects, who are facing felony charges.

