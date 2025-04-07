Suspect indicted in deadly after-prom party shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A superior court judge indicted the suspect in a teen’s killing at an after-prom party in March.

Carlos Diaz Jr., 18, faces multiple charges including malice murder and felony murder in the deadly shooting.

A 17-year-old died in the incident March 8 on New MacLand Road in Powder Springs. The victim was a former student at Campbell High School.

Following the shooting, Campbell Principal Dr. Vanessa Watkins sent a letter to parents letting them know counseling would be available to students.

“With a heavy heart, I find myself typing the most devastating words for a principal to type or a parent to read,” Watkins wrote. “Late last night, at a house in West Cobb, a fight resulted in a former Campbell student losing their life. While this tragedy didn’t have anything to do with our school directly, we have already begun hearing how it is affecting our students.”

