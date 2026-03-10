Suspect facing more charges after being accused of killing security guard

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a security guard.

Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, is already facing a murder charges is now charged with two counts of simple battery and one count of simple assault.

Police said Parsons assaulted two women near the Saddle Bar on Cowan Road early Saturday morning and hit a security guard before he walked to his car, pulled out a gun and shot a second security guard who walked away after he helped the women Parsons assaulted.

Parsons lives in Douglasville but was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center over the weekend, after police said he shot and killed the security guard, 28-year-old Jordan Jones.

Jones was working security at a Cobb County tavern where Acworth police say Parsons fatally shot him after he helped the two women police say Parsons had assaulted.

Managers at the bar say a woman was being assaulted outside the place and Jones stepped in and stopped it. But police say the suspect involved in the altercation then pulled a gun.

“Jordan being who Jordan is, you know, he sees something going on wrong, you know, he’s not gonna just let it happen, watch others on while they tape it,” said Edward Jones, Jordan’s uncle. “So he stepped in, and just said, you know, he was not violent with the guy, you know? He simply grabbed him, an old bear hug, and put him to the side.”

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen talked to the victim’s devastated family, who say he loved family and football.

The Mountain View High School community released a touching memorial and tribute to Jordan Jones, where he played and coached.

