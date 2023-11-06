Suspect in custody after Cobb County hotel employee shot multiple times in the lobby, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Cobb County hotel.

Cobb County police told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that officers responded to a person shot at the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Blvd NW in Kennesaw early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, an employee was shot inside the lobby of the hotel. Authorities confirmed that the employee is at the hospital and is stable.

Police said the hotel clerk called 911 right after being shot multiple times in the hotel lobby.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“This is crazy though that something like this could happen to an employee,” hotel guest, Wilton Gordon said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Newell learned that a suspect had been taken into custody and was identified as a hotel guest.

Police told Channel 2 Action News a tipster helped them take the suspect into custody. According to them, the tipster saw the man walk into one of the hotel rooms right after the shooting and said he appeared to be suspicious so they called the police.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

As police try to figure out what happened before the shooting, a mother is questioning the safety of her family. Lacey Duhon has been living at the hotel with her children for nearly two years because she fell on hard times.

“Do you feel safe?”, Newell asked.

“No. Never did, not one time since I’ve been here,” Duhon said. “Never did feel safe that’s why we keep the doors locked”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Quality Inn for a statement but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Law enforcement officials brace for demonstration ahead of training center protesters arraignment

©2023 Cox Media Group