Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in front yard of Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has arrested a man they say shot and killed his victim outside of a home in Austell.

Police say at 10:37 a.m. Saturday morning, they responded to 2456 Clay Road in Austell regarding a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a victim, identified as 26-year-old Pablo Alejandro Sandoval of Kennesaw lying on his back in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Austell Fire Department responded to the scene and provided aid, however, Sandoval died from his injuries on scene.

As the investigation into the shooting ensued, police arrested 39-year-old Anthony Alex McDuffie of Marietta.

He is currently at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center charged with voluntary manslaughter and firearms charges.

