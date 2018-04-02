Student arrested, charged with several sex crimes after alleged incident at school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A South Cobb High School student was arrested and charged with child molestation after an incident on campus, police say.
Curtis Bell, 17, is accused of dragging a 14-year-old girl from a school hallway at South Cobb High School and committing an incident act against her will in a copier room, according to an arrest warrant.
Cobb County School Police say the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities arrested Bell later Thursday evening at his home, according to jail records.
Bell faces felony sexual battery charges, along with misdemeanor charges of child molestation and enticing a child. He posted a $27,720 bond and was released Friday.
Melissa Youngblood, a former teacher at South Cobb High School, says sexual crimes of this nature are not common on campuses, in her experience.
However, she said it may be a reminder that more sexual consent awareness is needed.
"This is something that needs to be instilled in middle school, high school, even elementary school," Youngblood said.
The Cobb County School District released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:
“The Cobb County School District holds the safety and well-being of our students and staff as our top priority. This incident has been thoroughly investigated by school administrators and school district police. In addition to criminal charges, appropriate action has been taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”
