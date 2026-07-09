Squatters point Marietta police to alleged human trafficking ring

MARIETTA, Ga. — Squatters inside an empty Marietta apartment led police to uncover an alleged human trafficking ring.

Maintenance workers reported seeing squatters inside a vacant apartment to police back in May.

When officers arrived, they found five people inside. One of them, 17-year-old Keatron Jones, had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

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An underage boy had been reported missing by his family and was reunited with them.

Jadon Mitchell, 18, did not have warrants and was released.

Police found two girls who had been reported missing, appeared to be under the influence and needed medical attention.

Investigators say the case turned into a human trafficking investigation.

Jones and a third suspect, Damian Downing, have been arrested and charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude and more.

Mitchell is not in custody, but has warrants out for his arrest for trafficking persons for sexual servitude and more.

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