Solar panel makers, installers in Georgia brace for impact form tariffs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People who manufacture and install solar panels in Georgia say the newly imposed 25% tariff on aluminum and steel could raise their cost of doing business.

“Obviously that is going to be a thing on our mind because the cost of our product directly affects our bottom line,” said Suncatcher of Atlanta President Pearson Kilgore.

Kilgore runs the oldest solar installation company in Georgia. He worries the tarriff will drive up costs of manufacturing solar panels, which are made using aluminum. Most of the aluminum and steel used by U.S. manufacturers comes from Canada, which is subject to new tariffs.

“It’s murky waters. We’re not exactly sure what is going to happen,” said Kilgore.

Georgia has seen record-breaking growth for solar panel installation in 2024, ranking 12th in the nation. Most of the new capacity is solar farms serving utility companies. Kilgore said his residential and commercial installations were up 10% last year. He hopes the tariff won’t affect material costs.

“We’re hoping it’s not a 25% increase. Thankfully, from talking to people in the industry, things of that nature, we’ve heard several manufacturers are going to be holding their price, eating some of the burden of the tariff. So, that is a positive sign,” said Kilgore.

Kilgore adds that manufacturers and installation companies are on a kind of “solarcoaster” with the tariffs.

“The hope is that this is a temporary thing, not prolonged throughout the year. We hope these are just negotiation tactics and this all goes away eventually,” said Kilgore.

He says a residential solar installation, which includes a 30% tax credit, can save 75% to 80% in monthly utility costs.

