Skeletal remains found off I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police found a set of skeletal remains off Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Officers responded to the Chastain Road exit around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found the remains in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they have not identified the remains, but its major crimes unit will be in charge of the investigation.

Details are limited, but anyone who may have information related to the case is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group