Sex offender accused of installing hidden cameras inside Cobb rental home

A convicted sex offender is accused of installing hidden cameras in several rooms of a rental property in Cobb County. The victim spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The victim was initially living in a bedroom in the upper level of the home, but decided to move into the basement. Prior to her move, the landlord said a maintenance man need to do some work on the basement.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, said that she had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right.

“What were you thinking when you saw the camera?” Newell asked.

“I was in shock because I couldn’t believe it,” the victim said.

Police said the home was rented to the victim by William Randall Bryan. The victim learned about his past after police searched the home and found the cameras in five different rooms.

“I would not have rented from someone that is a convicted sex offender.”

Police have also accused Paula Sponsel for conspiring with Bryan to invade the privacy of tenants. When Newell went to the house, Sponsel only spoke to Newell through her Ring camera and said she would not comment.

