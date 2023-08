Atlanta Hawks v Seattle SuperSonics SEATTLE - NOVEMBER 5: Ray Allen #34 of the Seattle SuperSonics drives against Kevin Willis #42 of the Atlanta Hawks on November 5 2004 at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User Expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)