Several pets dead, dog rescued in Cobb County house fire

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews are investigating after a house fire left several pets dead in Cobb County. 

    The fire happened on Merritt Road just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose was at the scene as investigators worked to figure out what led to the explosion.

    Firefighters said no people were inside when the explosion happened. 

    Jose learned the cause of the fire is under investigation, but the homeowner did tell him firefighters

    asked him about his propane grill in the backyard.

    The homeowner said it had been off for more than 15 hours. 

    Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and when they looked outside, they saw the smoke and the flames.

    “When I opened the back door and looked out, I saw smoke and I said, ‘Something blew-- something blew up,’” Patsy Adams said.

    A fire lieutenant gave Jose a picture from the scene that shows the moment first responders rescued a dog from inside the fire.

    Firefighters work to save a dog after a house fire in Cobb County Monday.
    Cobb County Fire Department

