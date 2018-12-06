Ice reported on several streets in Cobb County

Ice has been reported on several roads in Cobb County.
Triple Team Traffic reported the icy roads included Cherokee St. (one-way) at Chicopee St. and Cherry Street at Church Street but Church Street is still passable.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Cobb Co.: Icy Roads: Cherokee St. (one-way) at Chicopee St.;— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 6, 2018
Cherry St. at Church St.; but
Church St. still passable; Avoid; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLTraffic
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum says the roads have since reopened.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the area, as well as NewsChopper 2 en route, for updates on Channel 2 Action News.
Marietta police confirmed that there are hills on the roads that were affected, which made them impassable Thursday morning.
The City of Marietta Roads Department was working on the issue.
They have several officers assigned to the area to avoid wrecks.
Temperatures were freezing Thursday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s Thursday.
BRRR!!! It's cold this morning! Highs today reach the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be dry with mostly sunny sky. pic.twitter.com/gVBRbtVzSV— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 6, 2018
