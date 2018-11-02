0 Several annual holiday events canceled this year in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Some Cobb County residents are afraid the Grinch stole Christmas after a couple of popular holiday events in Downtown Marietta were canceled this year.

In the last three years, new traditions were started in a local park that drew big crowds in the beginning. But last year, not so much.

The annual New Year's Eve celebration and an ice skating rink, part of the city's "Winter Wonderland" on the Marietta Square, have been canceled.

"The novelty the first year was fantastic. People loved it. The interest has waned over the years," Stephanie Coston said.

Coston is director of the Marietta Branding Project, a nonprofit that uses city funds to run the events.

She said the ice rink didn't get enough visitors because similar rinks have popped up all over.

She also stated that New Year's Eve weather has been awful.

"I am sure now that we're not having it, it'll probably be the most glorious New Year's Eve ever. But the last two years, it's too cold for people to come out and endure it," Coston said.

People who live there have mixed feelings.

"I think they should do it, but I can see the reason why. It's definitely a bummer that they're not doing it this year," Breuna Milnder said.

"If you don't want to come because of the weather, that's your decision, but I don't think they should cut off the event for everybody just because it's cold," Emily Buss said.

City leaders said the Christmas season has not been canceled. They said there will still be lots of events, and Santa will arrive on the square on Nov. 29.

