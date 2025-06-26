Senior citizens’ cars being targeted by thieves at Cobb County apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a string of car break-ins, many of which victimized senior citizens.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that at least 12 seniors driving Kias or Hyundais had their cars broken into at the Meredith Park Apartment Complex.

“Me and my husband came out and the back was broken out, glass was on the inside and outside,” Gail Harper said.

In some cases, the steering columns were ripped out, but nothing was stolen, leading police to believe they are looking to steal the whole car.

Newell says the majority of the residents she spoke to said they want security cameras installed in the back parking lot and gates installed at the entrance.

“I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” Doris Jackson said.

Jackson says she wasn’t victimized in the car break-ins, but she is part of a committee some of the other seniors have formed as a result of the problem.

“That’s the reason we started it because a lot of people had no knowledge of what’s going on,” Jackson said.

Newell asked management about the break-ins, but they declined to comment.

