Security guard didn’t get paid at Cobb house party, so he opened fire, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after an Airbnb was riddled with bullets with people inside.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the suspect robbed someone at gunpoint before shots were fired.

Investigators say the suspect was at the home to help with security during a party on Monday night.

But when the party’s host got into an argument with Dominance Salter and decided not to pay him, he took matters into his own hands.

According to the arrest warrant, Salter robbed someone at gunpoint outside of the Airbnb and then fired three rounds into the home.

The damage was so extensive that the property damage took photos of bullet holes in the home and bullets that landed on furniture inside.

No one was hurt, but Newell spoke to neighbors who said they didn’t know it happened.

“I didn’t hear anything about it. Police didn’t come over to talk to me, so just a little uneasy,” neighbor Jalisa Harris said. “It makes me feel a little unsafe.”

Harris says crimes like this are uncommon in their neighborhood.

“Everybody’s friendly. It’s quiet for the most part,” she said.

Salter, a convicted felon with five other charges on his record, is being held in jail without bond.

