‘Saving the world:’ Man accused of stealing ambulance, driving it to hospital during DUI

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department took a man to jail after he was accused of getting drunk and stealing an ambulance.

According to a police report, Eric Jacore Jordan is said to have stolen an ambulance from a gas station on Church Street.

When asked, Jordan told officers he took the ambulance “for the purpose of saving the world.”

Jordan is accused of taking the ambulance from the gas station and then driving it to Kennestone Hospital.

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The police report says a hospital security guard, an off-duty officer working a part-time shift, saw Jordan trying to get into the hospital from the Emergency Medical Services bay.

When Jordan was told he could not use that entrance, the officer said the order was acknowledged, but then Jordan tried to access other secure doors, and eventually a secure pediatrics door.

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That’s when the officer drove up to Jordan and again told him he needed to enter the hospital through the front entrance.

As Jordan walked down Church street, the officer heard a call on the dispatch radio describing a subject matching Jordan’s description who was accused of stealing an ambulance on Church Street.

Dispatch was told the officer had eyes on Jordan and another office came to assist. Jordan was stopped and asked for his driver’s license, but he could not provide it.

After getting his name, Jordan was told to stand in front of the patrol vehicle but he kept pacing. The officer placed him in handcuffs and detained him to ensure he wouldn’t run off.

Back at the hospital, the driver of the stolen ambulance arrived and identified Jordan as the one she said took the vehicle.

An EMT supervisor also came to the hospital, providing video of Jordan drinking a beer while driving the vehicle down Church Street without a seatbelt on.

During the interview, the officer said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from him and his eyes were blood shot and glossy.

Due to Jordan’s multiple confessions of taking the ambulance, video of him driving the ambulance while drinking a beer and lack of a valid license to drive, Jordan was arrested and taken to jail.

Jordan’s license was suspended for failing to appear in court.

He now faces charges for:

Driving under the influence

Theft by taking (felony)

Driving with suspended license

No seatbelt

Open container

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